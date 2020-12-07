Kristen Stewart Caught Coronavirus While Filming ‘Happiest Season’, Aubrey Plaza Confirms

Aubrey Plaza has revealed Kristen Stewart contracted coronavirus while filming “Happiest Season”.

Plaza, who stars in the holiday flick alongside the “Twilight” star, told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on Global’s “The Late Show”: “COVID was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know.

“A lot of people got sick,” Plaza continued. “It was the last week of February.

“It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus but people were kind of laughing about it — no one understood how serious it was.

“I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.”

As Colbert said she’d just revealed an “exclusive,” Plaza joked: “Anything you wanna hear about Kristen, I know…”

The actress explained how she’d asked someone whether she should worry about COVID-19 back in February.

She told Colbert, “He was like, ‘That s**t’s been in Pittsburgh for a long time,’ and I was like, ‘Jesus, all right.’ Anyway, he was right.”

