Ariana Grande Buys Katy Perry’s 3-Month-Old Daughter A Givenchy Snowsuit

Katy Perry just got an adorable gift from Ariana Grande.

On Sunday, the “Teenage Dream” singer revealed on her Instagram Story that Grande had sent her three-month-old daughter Daisy a snowsuit.

RELATED: Katy Perry Admits The Lack Of Sleep As A New Mom Has Been ‘A Challenge,’ But Insists Her Daughter Is ‘Such A Gift’

“Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both !!! Love, Ariana,” read the accompanying card.

The white Givenchy snowsuit for babies retails for over $900 and features a cotton lining and detachable mittens and booties.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Hits The Laboratory In New Music Video For ’34+35′

Little Daisy was born to Perry and partner Orlando Bloom on August 26; this isn’t the first gift from a famous celebrity she has received.

In September, Taylor Swift sent the baby a hand-embroidered blanket.