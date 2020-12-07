Ariana Grande Buys Katy Perry’s 3-Month-Old Daughter A Givenchy Snowsuit

Katy Perry just got an adorable gift from Ariana Grande.
On Sunday, the “Teenage Dream” singer revealed on her Instagram Story that Grande had sent her three-month-old daughter Daisy a snowsuit.
RELATED: Katy Perry Admits The Lack Of Sleep As A New Mom Has Been ‘A Challenge,’ But Insists Her Daughter Is ‘Such A Gift’
“Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both !!! Love, Ariana,” read the accompanying card.
The white Givenchy snowsuit for babies retails for over $900 and features a cotton lining and detachable mittens and booties.
RELATED: Ariana Grande Hits The Laboratory In New Music Video For ’34+35′
Little Daisy was born to Perry and partner Orlando Bloom on August 26; this isn’t the first gift from a famous celebrity she has received.
In September, Taylor Swift sent the baby a hand-embroidered blanket.