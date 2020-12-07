Catherine Zeta-Jones Injures Her Foot In Christmas -Decorating Accident: ‘It Hurts!’

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ festive Sunday evening didn’t go as planned.

The actress revealed she suffered a Christmas-decorating injury after an iron rod sculpture, of which she said she isn’t even a fan, landed on her foot.

Zeta-Jones shared a video of her sore foot wrapped in a bag of ice on Instagram.

She explained, “So I was putting up my Christmas decorations… And an iron rod that’s supposed to be a sculpture, which I don’t even like, fell on my foot, and it hurts. Happy Sunday!”

Zeta-Jones’ latest post comes after she and husband Michael Douglas celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on November 18.

The actor posted a story about how they met on Instagram, revealing how he’d first set eyes on his soon-to-be wife after watching her as Elena Montero in the 1998 film “The Mask Of Zorro”.

Zeta-Jones, who now shares two children — son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17 — with Douglas, also shared an adorable clip on Instagram, which included numerous photos of their time together.