Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says ‘Veep’ Cast Have ‘Certainly Discussed’ Doing More Episodes

“Veep” might have more life in it yet.

Appearing on “The New Abnormal” podcast, star Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that there is a possibility the HBO comedy could return for more new episodes.

“We’ve certainly discussed it. Everybody’s sort of gone off now and everybody’s doing other projects and so on,” she said.

“But I don’t rule it out entirely, doing some sort of ‘Veep’-related thing. I mean, there’s an area that we could jump back into. I think Dave and I have talked about it.”

David Mandel, the showrunner on “Veep”, then confirmed, “We left just enough, sort of like there’s some time jumps in there that you could definitely… kind of colour in and answer a couple of questions. So I think anything is possible.”

Over the weekend, the cast of “Veep” reunited for a virtual table read of a script from the series, with special guests including Bryan Cranston, Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Cheadle, Mark Hamill, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Scheer.

“Veep” originally ran on HBO from 2012 to 2019.