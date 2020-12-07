George Clooney Reveals Whether His Kids Are More Like Him Or Amal, Talks New Film ‘The Midnight Sky’

George Clooney is a man of many talents.

The actor recently made headlines after admitting he uses a Flowbee to give himself a haircut. While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the 59-year-old star revealed he’s actually been using the vacuum haircut system “for years.”

“My assistant bought one off the internet ’cause I’m not sure if they make them anymore,” admits the actor. “I called her and said, ‘I used to use this as a kid’ and she found one, and I’ve been using it for years.”

Clooney can definitely do it all, proving just that with his new post-apocalyptic film “The Midnight Sky”, which he produced, directed, and stars in.

The actor plays a lonely scientist who is on a race to stop a group of astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

On what he wants fans to take away from the movie, which was filmed before the global health crisis, Clooney says, “I think it’s always good when you can do a movie that opens up a discussion about how we have to look out for one another.

“It’s a film that talks about things like our inability to communicate and our inability to be close to one another and how precious that is, and that’s a conversation that we’ve all been having over the last nine months. The whole world has.”

Clooney promises “there is a light at the end of tunnel” and urges everyone to remind themselves of that: “We get ourselves in these messes but we can get ourselves out of them, too.”

Clooney is also a devoted husband and dad to three-year-old twins — Alexander and Ella — whom he shares with wife Amal.

On whether he thinks his children will follow in the footsteps of himself or Amal, Clooney says, “They could be anything they want.

“My daughter, it feels like she might be more leaning towards my wife. She puts everything in order, she really is very smart. And my son likes everything to do with pranking people.”

“I wonder where he gets that,” pipes Hickey, with Clooney sarcastically adding: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I think probably from his mother.”

The film premieres December 23 on Netflix.

Watch our full interview with Clooney below.