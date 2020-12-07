Courteney Cox Shares Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Footage After Reenacting That Thanksgiving ‘Friends’ Turkey Scene

Courteney Cox goes to extreme lengths to please her fans.

The actress recently reenacted that famous “Friends” scene in which her character Monica Geller puts a turkey on her head.

She said of the 1998 episode, “Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day. I’m feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f**king fool, I’m just gonna snap.

“So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy.”

Cox then revealed how the video came about, admitting it wasn’t easy getting the turkey on her head.

Captioning the hilarious clip “The (gross truth),” Cox wrote “Vegan Discretion Advised.”

She then tries to get the bird — sunglasses and all — on her head, saying: “Wait, it really hurts.”

The star, who had plastic over her face, added: “So disgusting… this hurts like a motherf**ker!”

“Hold on! I can’t breathe!” she laughed. “Who’s got the behind-the-scenes footage?”