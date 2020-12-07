Osheaga Festival Announces 2021 Headliners: Foo Fighters, Cardi B, Post Malone 

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival will return in 2021 with some big names fronting the event.

On Monday the fest announced that the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone will be the main acts taking the stage at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on July 30, 31, and August 1 this coming summer.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” the festival proclaimed in its announcement, referencing the ongoing shutdown of live music events around the world due to the pandemic. Osheaga 2020 was one of many music festivals cancelled back in April.

While acknowledging that 2021 is as uncertain a year as ever, the festival organizers said they “have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch.”

“Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future.”

The Foo Fighters, top of the headliner list, were supposed to perform at Osheaga 2020 until its cancellation. In 2021, the band will be celebrating 25 years of turning out rock anthems and a brand new album, Medicine at Midnight.

Osheaga has also announced a new payment program whereby ticket purchasers can select a zero-interest, zero-service fee payment plan if they purchase their tickets before January 15, 2021.

Osheaga 2021 will mark the event’s 15th anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now.