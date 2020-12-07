Disney+ Celebrates ‘Home Alone’ 30th Anniversary With Elaborate Gingerbread House

Getting stuck home alone in this house for the holidays would be delicious.

This week, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the premiere of “Home Alone”, Disney+ U.K. partnered with artist and cake designer Michelle Wibowo for an elaborate gingerbread recreation of the iconic house from the film.

According to Wibowo, the project took 300 hours to complete, and features fine detail on edible items, from the house itself to the Oh-Okay plumbing van used by the burglars in the film, as well as the Little Mero’s pizza delivery car and small figures of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin and the bandits, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the cake designer explains that the miniature measures four feet wide and nearly six feet long and includes 63 trees, 33 windows, and 14 pizza boxes — all made from gingerbread and icing.

“I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favourite Christmas movies — it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice,” Wibowo told Variety. “I had so much fun making it look festive and I loved making those cheeky characters Kevin and burglars Harry and Marv.”