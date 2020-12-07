Kate Mara Details ‘Stressful’ Game Days With Parents Who Own Two Different NFL Teams

Every day is game day in the Mara household.

On Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, actress Kate Mara virtually dropped by to promote her upcoming drama series, “A Teacher”, when the topic of conversation flipped to the NFL.

Mara’s parents — Timothy Mara and Kathleen Rooney — and their extended families own two NFL teams – her father’s side co-owns the New York Giants while her mother’s side co-owns the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s complicated,” she laughed while explaining what goes down on game day. “If everyone is winning then it’s really happy.”

“But you know, at the beginning of the season, it was pretty dark for the Giants,” Mara recalled. “And now, all of a sudden, we’re in first place… which is completely mind-blowing.”

Regardless of who is winning now, Mara says it’s usually “a stressful situation.”

“But it’s sometimes really amazing… Someone is most likely going to win, right?”

Later on in the interview, DeGeneres and Mara gushed about their mutual love of “The Bachelorette”.