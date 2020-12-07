Cyndi Lauper Announces All-Star Lineup For 10th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ Benefit Concert

Celebrate the holiday with Cyndi Lauper and friends, for a good cause.

On Monday, Lauper revealed the all-star lineup for her upcoming 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert to stream Dec. 11 on TikTok, and Dec. 13 on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: Cyndi Lauper Unveils LGBTQ+ Themed Video For ‘Time After Time’

So excited to announce the line-up for my 10th Annual "Home for the Holidays" concert benefitting @TrueColorsUnite. Click here to learn more: https://t.co/nOfbwGZqKV pic.twitter.com/ppboGzr1AT — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 7, 2020

The lineup includes appearances by Adam Lambert, Bette Midler, Dolly Parton, Boy George, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Cher, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Whoopi Goldberg, Sharon Osbourne and many more.

Money raised during the benefit concert will go to True Colors United, co-founded by Lauper, which works to solve homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

RELATED: Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan Celebrate Stonewall Gives Back, Benefiting LGBTQ+ Nightlife Impacted By COVID-19

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do,” Lauper said in a statement.

The ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”