Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Rep Insists Duke & Duchess’s Awards Will Not Rival The U.K. Honours List Despite Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep has denied reports the couple are planning to launch their own awards to rival the Queen’s honours list of knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs and MBEs.

Numerous U.K. publications reported the news Sunday, but Press Secretary for Archewell Toya Holness has since told ET Canada: “We look forward to sharing more about Archewell’s work in the weeks ahead but any suggestion that it is intended to rival the U.K. honours list is false.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Archewell Non-Profit Trademark Not Denied Despite Reports

Harry and Meghan’s awards will be run by their Archewell foundation and focus on those whom the couple feel champion and promote causes that are important to them.

These include, “Charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health, and mental health.”

ET Canada has seen the court documents.

Harry and Meghan have trademarked the awards, but are yet to formally announce what they plan on doing with that trademark.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Launch New ‘Archewell’ Website

Holness also denied any rumours of the couple’s trademark application being rejected after they were said to have first applied for permission to trademark the name back in March.

She insisted, “Furthermore, the trademark application has followed the normal course of business for the U.S. Trademark process and any suggestion otherwise is also false.”

The Sun was the first to report the story.

Harry and Meghan now live in Santa Barbara, where they recently spent their first U.S. Thanksgiving as a family after officially stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31.