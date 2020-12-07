Kelly Clarkson And Serena Williams Bond Over Clapping Back At Body-Shamers

Multi-hyphenates Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams do not have time for body-shaming fools.

On a recent episode of her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Clarkson shared that she admires Williams for consistently calling out body-shamers who come after her. And Williams shared that she “loves” how Clarkson does the same thing.

“I’ve always had to be like — stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye, and I love that you’ve always done that,” Clarkson explained. “You are so body positive.”

“I love that you’ve always done that; it’s so cool,” Williams replied. “One time, I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Ooh!’ I loved you for it.”

The somebody in question was British TV personality Katie Hopkins who body-shamed Clarkson on Twitter back in 2015. Wrote Hopkins at the time, “Jesus, what happened to Kelly Clarkson? Did she eat all of her backing singers? Happily I have widescreen.” When asked about the comment by Heat magazine, Clarkson responded, “…She doesn’t know me. I’m awesome! It doesn’t bother me. It’s a free world. Say what you will.”

For Clarkson, addressing the shamers is not so much about her personally.

“What makes me mad about it, it’s honestly not how it’s said to me,” she said. “It’s rude, obviously; nobody likes to hear it. But it’s because other women and other little girls are looking out there, and they’re bigger than me and they’re going, ‘Well wait, if they think she’s this way, then what does the world think of me?’ And it’s just like the domino effect of that is so detrimental for people’s psyche.”