Cops Called On Jenelle Evans After Showing Off New Litter Of Puppies

Jenelle Evans has new puppies at home, but some people aren’t happy about it.

Over the weekend, the “Teen Mom” star shared a video on her social media of a litter of 9 new pitbull puppies nursing from their mother.

Evans explained that she found the mother a few weeks ago chained up outside in the cold and took her into her home after unsuccessfully trying to find the dog’s owners.

After sharing the adorable video, though, the TV personality shared an update on her Facebook page, revealing that people have been calling the police on her for housing the dogs.

In 2019, Evans’ husband David Eason faced serious backlash after he killed their family dog. The dog had nipped at the couple’s baby.

In the wake of the dog’s death, Evans briefly broke up with Eason and took their children away from him.

The couple have since reconciled, and earlier this year they welcomed a new puppy into their lives, along with two other dogs and a pet goat.