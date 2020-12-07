Dolly Parton Reveals The Moment She First Noticed Miley Cyrus Was A Superstar: ‘I’ve Always Loved Her, I Knew She Was Special’

Dolly Parton discusses her love for Miley Cyrus, always being ready, and more in a new interview with Marie Claire.

Chatting to RuPaul for the magazine, Parton shares of always liking to keep her makeup and hair done: “Like, when I’m in L.A. — I’ve told you about it — if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now. I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.

“But I actually do wear high heels most of the time. They’re not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I’m little. I’m short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets. But I always enjoy wearing the shoes too, and I just feel more like me. But I can come down, though. I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else.”

Parton also gushes over her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, saying when asked when she first noticed she was a superstar: “When she was on ‘Hannah Montana’. I’ve always loved her, since she was little, and I knew she was special. She just had a light about her. Her sparkle, and her smile, and her eyes were always full of wonder.

“So, when she was on that little show, I saw what great timing she had, what a great little comedian she was. But I’d always known her to write her little songs on her little left-handed guitar. I guess Billy Ray is the lefty. And so she just kind of grew up with us. With Billy and me—Billy Ray, her dad, we were friends and we worked a lot together, doing shows together, travelling some. But I just knew she was just going to make it. I just knew she was a star.”

Admitting she’s a “very spiritual person” and thanks God every day before she does anything, Parton adds that she’s a very early riser.

The musician shares, “I’m always, almost always up for good around 3 a.m. So I do some of my best spiritual work, some of my best writing, and some of my business work—call-ins and letters that I’m writing or whatever—between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

“I get more work done during that little period of time when the world is calm, energies are down, and I just feel like a farmer. I think God is a farmer. He’s getting out and he’s throwing down all these little nuggets of corn. Corn mostly, in my place. They say the early bird gets the worm. Well, they also get a lot of good ideas too.

“I don’t require a lot of sleep. Three to five hours I can work on. Five hours I like to get. But usually I’m between three and five. But usually, if I’m on the job, I’ll take a little power nap.”