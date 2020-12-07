Gwen Stefani Almost Gave Up Writing Music Before New Single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

Gwen Stefani is back with new music this month — something she herself can hardly believe.
The singer-songwriter sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday to talk about her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, and got candid about why she almost gave up songwriting for good after her last LP, 2016’s This Is What The Truth Feels Like.
“I honestly… never really was planning to do new music,” she said. “I mean, I fantasized about it, but I was also like… I don’t know. I always think about artists that I loved growing up, and I think I just want to listen to the songs that I like that they did. And that’s nostalgic for me. Do you know what I mean? I don’t really go seek new music from them. So something about that made me feel like, Why should I do it?“
But when Stefani was forced to take some downtime after getting sick earlier this year, she found a new inspiration to return to writing.
“I ended up watching all these documentaries. And there’s a lot of them out there these days. And I had watched the R Kelly one. And it was interesting because these girls were confessing what had happened to them. And we had gone through the Me Too thing where people were coming and telling their story.”
That documentary along with others, “triggered a lot of things” for Stefani.
“I think that sometimes until you hear someone else say something, and tell their story, you almost don’t want to face your story, or you don’t want to admit your story to yourself. And so I think that during that process of just getting really sick and being forced to shut down, that was one thing that probably triggered me to want to write again.”
“Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, perhaps unsurprisingly given the title, sees Stefani return to her ska roots, a move she describes as a “full circle moment” — something that no doubt has given her new confidence. “I know what kind of music I want to make. And I want to make music that makes people feel happy.”
“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is out now.