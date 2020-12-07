Gwen Stefani Almost Gave Up Writing Music Before New Single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

Gwen Stefani is back with new music this month — something she herself can hardly believe.

The singer-songwriter sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday to talk about her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, and got candid about why she almost gave up songwriting for good after her last LP, 2016’s This Is What The Truth Feels Like.

“I honestly… never really was planning to do new music,” she said. “I mean, I fantasized about it, but I was also like… I don’t know. I always think about artists that I loved growing up, and I think I just want to listen to the songs that I like that they did. And that’s nostalgic for me. Do you know what I mean? I don’t really go seek new music from them. So something about that made me feel like, Why should I do it?“

But when Stefani was forced to take some downtime after getting sick earlier this year, she found a new inspiration to return to writing.