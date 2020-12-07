Justin Bieber To Perform First Live Concert In 3 Years On New Year’s Eve

Justin Bieber is getting ready to ring in the new year in a big way.

One Monday, the singer announced that he will be performing at a New Year’s Eve live event, his first concert since 2017.

“T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber” will stream live on Dec. 31, starting at 7:15 p.m. ET/10:15 p.m. PT.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Bieber said in a statement to People. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

In recent months, Bieber has released three new singles, including “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” featuring Benny Blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.

While the Canadian singer hasn’t performed a live concert since his Purpose tour, last month he performed the song “10,000 Hours” live at the CMAs with Dan + Shay.