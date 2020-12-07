Jimmy Fallon Reveals Kermit The Frog Crashed His Wedding

Jimmy Fallon had an A-list guest crash his wedding.

The “Tonight Show” host, 46, joined Drew Barrymore on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and looked back at his nuptials to Nancy Juvonen. And according to the longtime friends, Kermit the Frog’s attendance was a shock to everyone.

The “50 First Dates” actress was also at the wedding as Juvonen and Barrymore own the production company Flower Films.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Recalls How Barack Obama Was ‘All Business’ When Meeting ‘Flirty’ Madonna

“This is unbelievable. This is a true story,” Fallon recalled. “I remember walking down the aisle…I started at the end of aisle and I looked and I saw everybody and then out of nowhere there was a Kermit the Frog puppet in the front row.”

To Barrymore’s recollection, Kermit was there because Fallon “told the videographer your wedding song was going to be ‘Rainbow Connection’.”

“‘Rainbow Connection’ and ‘Moonbeams Song’ by Harry Nilsson, that’s our wedding songs but I didn’t know he heard me say that or whatever. I just go, ‘Maybe Nancy wanted Kermit the Frog?’” Fallon recalled. “It was a giant puppet and it was sitting there and I go, ‘That’s weird, well I guess Nancy thought that would be funny. I don’t know?’ So Nancy comes down the aisle and I’m trying not to cry, she looks beautiful and she gets up there and goes, ‘Kermit?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, was that you?’ and she goes, ‘No,’ Who would surprise us at our wedding?”

RELATED: Jason Bateman Gives Jimmy Fallon Tips On His Impression Of Him

He added, “Everything was perfect… Then I watch the video, I watch the video once, and in every shot he’s photobombing, Kermit the Frog. Like, these moments that I thought were intimate, dancing with my mom, then Kermit’s head pops out the back. I go, ‘I can’t even watch this.’”

Fallon and Juvonen wed in 2007 and have two daughters, Frances Cole, 6, and Winnie Rose, 7.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.