Mario Lopez Is A Sexy Colonel Sanders In First Look At Lifetime’s Mini Flick ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

Mario Lopez is taking Colonel Sanders to the next level.

The “Saved By The Bell” alum stars as the KFC founder in Lifetime‘s upcoming “mini-movie” “A Recipe For Seduction”.

Per the official synopsis from Lifetime, “As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?”

“We always want our brand to show up in interesting and unexpected ways in popular culture,” KFC said in a prepared statement via Variety. “The KFC and Lifetime mini-movie event is a perfect way to bring fans a fun opportunity to enjoy the holidays with family, friends, and loved ones.” KFC spent more than $195 million on traditional TV advertising in 2019, according to Kantar, a tracker of ad spending.

Lopez will also star in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” this holiday season.

After Lifetime debuted the trailer, Twitter exploded in reaction:

mario lopez have never met a check he couldn't cash https://t.co/ogV2sRPfdM — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 7, 2020

Who had 'KFC-themed rom-com starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders' on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/XapDgpu2jg — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 7, 2020

All of Mario Lopez friends and family after they hear about his latest role: pic.twitter.com/daiglrzdOt — ☹︎The CEO of simps☺︎ (@Stinkytherat1) December 7, 2020

Lifetime: “Hey Mario, how’d you like to star in a KFC-themed rom-com as a sexy Colonel Sanders? Mario Lopez: pic.twitter.com/wsGN4sPo8e — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 7, 2020

Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders ain’t got nothing on Reba pic.twitter.com/N8uXTWpD33 — alex (@melodictrauma) December 7, 2020

Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders is not the ending to 2020 I expected https://t.co/UW8ovNFfLf — Krishnanand Kelkar (@KrisKelkar) December 7, 2020

The 15-minute film/commercial will air on the Lifetime network Dec. 13.