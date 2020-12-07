The Kardashians Cancel Annual Christmas Party For The First Time ‘Since 1978’

The 2020 holidays will be very different for the Kardashian family.

With COVID-19 cases rising in California, Khloe Kardashian confirmed over the weekend that the family will not be hosting their legendary Christmas Eve party this year.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, she explained that this will be the first time “since 1978” that the annual party will not be going down, despite insisting last month that the party would still happen.

“Health and safety first,” she said.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

Responding to another fan, Kardashian revealed that, along with skipping the big bash, the family haven’t even taken their Christmas photos this year due to COVID.

We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

In recent months, the Kardashians have received criticism for hosting parties with close friends, including a Halloween-themed birthday party for Kendall Jenner, and a private island getaway for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

Traditionally, the family’s Christmas party has been hosted by Kris Jenner, though in recent years daughters Kourtney and Kim have filled that role.