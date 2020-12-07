Anderson Cooper Sings ‘If You’re Happy And You Know It’ With Andy Cohen’s Son Ben

Anderson Cooper is happy and he knows it.

On Sunday, the CNN anchor’s friend and fellow broadcaster Andy Cohen shared a video of Cooper playing with his 22-month-old son Ben.

In the clip, Cooper and Ben are seen bonding over a musical stuffed animal, singing along to “If You’re Happy and You Know It”.

Though the singing and clapping are exciting to Ben at first, he eventually wanders off bored, while Cooper keeps going.

“It’s you and Clappy, Anderson,” Cohen says in the background as Cooper jokingly sings more intensely.

Cohen captioned the video, “Spending A LOT of time with Clappy this morning. (AC and I have some issues with Clappy that we can get into at a later date … ).”

Earlier this year, Cooper became a dad himself, welcoming son Wyatt Morgan into his life.