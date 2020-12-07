Brian May Reveals Freddie Mercury ‘Loved’ Queen Tribute In ‘Wayne’s World’

Party on!

On Monday, Josh Gad kicked off season two of his YouTube series “Reunited Apart”, this time bringing back together the cast and crew of the comedy classic “Wayne’s World”.

Stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey both appeared, along with actress Tia Carrere and special guests, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and Brian May of Queen.

During the conversation, May revealed that Myers gave him an early tape of the film so he could show late bandmate Freddie Mercury the now-iconic scene of Myers and Carvey headbanging and singing along to “Bohemian Rhapsody” in their car. Mercury died shortly later in 1991.

“I took it round to Freddie not long before he went and showed it to him,” May recalled. “He loved it, he laughed and laughed. He was very weak, but he just smiled and laughed.”

May also shared that at that point in time, Queen was not as popular in the U.S. as it was elsewhere in the world, and that the movie’s use of the song help ignite a comeback for the band.

“I didn’t know that. My little Toronto head can’t handle that. But that’s fantastic,” Myers remarked.

“You did it,” May told him. “You got us back to a new American public, and Freddie was very aware of that. He went to the next place knowing what had happened.”