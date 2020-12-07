Director George C. Wolfe Talks Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Raw And Explosive’ Final Role In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Ahead of its release, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” director George C. Wolfe is opening up about working with Chadwick Boseman in his final role.

In a candid conversation with WSJ. Magazine, Wolfe detailed the late actor’s “raw and explosive” performance in the upcoming Netflix film.

Boseman died in August after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

One stand out day for Wolfe was filming a scene in which Boseman’s Levee confronts Cutler (Colman Domingo) for being a man of faith, even leading to a physical confrontation and a powerful speech.

“We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop,” Wolfe recalls. “But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive. Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Colman hugged him, and then Chadwick’s girlfriend basically picked him up.”

Boseman and his girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, wed before he died.

The “Black Panther” star’s costar, Colman Domingo, also shared a memory from set. According to the actor, “I could tell with Chad sometimes, he had something on his mind. He’d walk into a room and he wouldn’t speak to anyone.”

After watching Boseman do this a few times, Domingo playfully called his co-star out, “Oh, you’re just not going to say hi to anybody?” After, Boseman made a point of shaking Domingo’s hand and giving him a hug every day when arriving on set.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” hits Netflix on Dec. 18.