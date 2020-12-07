David Bisbal Was ‘Very Impressed’ With Carrie Underwood’s Spanish Dialect In ‘Tears of Gold’

David Bisbal is “very thankful” that country superstar Carrie Underwood chose to collaborate with him on her bilingual record debut.

“I was very happy about this collaboration. It was a dream for me because I know she’s an American icon with a wonderful voice,” Bisbal told ET Canada.

“When I first heard ‘Tears of Gold,’ I felt like it was a great song that required a powerful voice, and when the opportunity to collaborate with Carrie Underwood came, I was excited,” he added. “I was very thankful because she wanted to record some parts of my song in Spanish.”

Though singing in a different language is a difficult task to master, Bisbal admits he was impressed with Underwood’s dedication and professionalism as she worked to perfect her dialect.

“I remember she was worried about her pronunciation for the music video, but she did it perfectly,” Bisbal said, admitting that Underwood also helped him with the English lyrics.

“I know that pronunciation is one of the most important things in a song, but I had teachers and Carrie to help me all of the time during shooting. She’s a good partner,” he added.

Now that the track and music video have been released, Bisbal is already fantasizing about the possibility of touring with Underwood once it’s safe to get back on the road.

“My dream is to go to the United States and sing with her,” he said. “I enjoy recording in the studio and shooting music videos, but the most important thing for me in a song is singing live so I really want to sing with her on stage.”

“Tears of Gold” will be featured on Bisbal’s special limited reissue release of his album, En Tus Planes, which includes additional tracks and performance visuals, out Dec. 11.

The new track follows a musically prolific period for the Spanish vocalist, who emerged from the popular fan-voted television competition, “Operación Triunfo”, and went on to win three Latin Grammys, three Latin Billboard Awards, and scored collaborations with artists such as Rihanna, Luis Fonsi and Miley Cyrus.

Watch the graceful music video for “Tears of Gold” up top.