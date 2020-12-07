Patrick Stewart Details Time In Therapy After Witnessing Domestic Violence As A Child

Patrick Stewart is opening up about his time in therapy.

In a candid chat with The Telegraph, the actor recalled witnessing domestic violence as a child.

“I am 80-years-old, and I am still in therapy. I see someone every week here in Los Angeles, who I have seen on and off for nearly 20 years,” the “Star Trek” actor explained.

He added, “I’m still searching myself, still asking questions of myself, and that is certainly the case when I try to recall what it felt like to be in the middle of violence, and there being nothing I can do.”

Stewart’s childhood later affected his work, admitting he would “fake” extreme anger during auditions as he was afraid of what would happen if he allowed his feelings out.

And his anger carried over into having his own children with ex-wife, Sheila Falconer.

“I remember my son, who ended up being much taller than me, going nose to nose with me, arguing about something,” he explained. “I had to suppress all of that [anger]. So yes, it was there, it’s still there.”

Read more from Stewart here.

For those in Canada seeking help from domestic violence either for themself or someone else, you can call the Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868), Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 686868) or click here for more options.