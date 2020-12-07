Catherine Giudici Defends Elizabeth Chambers After Instagram Troll Pries Into Armie Hammer Divorce

Catherine Giudici is defending Elizabeth Chambers after an Instagram troll poked at her divorce from Armie Hammer.

Commenters came after Chambers shared photos after her daughter, Harper Grace, turned 6 last week. The “Today” contributor threw a sweet cowgirl-themed birthday in the Cayman Islands. Chambers, Harper and her son Ford, 3, are currently residing there.

But as one troll pointed out, Hammer, who is the father to both Harper and Ford, was not in attendance.

“Most memorable 6th birthday for the MOST MAGICAL girl!” Chambers captioned a post to Instagram.

After wishing Harper a Happy Birthday, Giudici slammed the commenters asking where Hammer was.

“You all understand that this beautiful family is made up of human people with feelings and who can read right?” she wrote. “It’s not very kind to speculate about their marriage on a post about her daughter’s birthday celebration.”

“Let’s all try to uplift one another,” the “Bachelor” alum continued. “We never know what other people are truly going through.”

Chambers and Hammer wed in 2010 before calling it quits earlier this year.