Prince Harry Files Lawsuit Against Associated Newspapers

Prince Harry has filed another libel case, this time against Associated Newspapers, the same group Meghan Markle is suing for publishing the letter to her father, Thomas Markle.

Late last month, lawyers for the Duke of Sussex filed the case at the High Court. Until the court papers are made public, little other details are known.

Associated Newspapers owns the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and Mail Online.

Harry’s legal team did previously threaten the Mail on Sunday with legal action after they published an article claiming that he didn’t keep in touch with the Royal Marines after he left his role as a working royal.

Prince Harry served as Captain General of the Royal Marines since 2017 after serving in the armed forces for over 10 years. When he left the royal family, he also had to give up his title which has said to have been “devastating” for him.

Prince Harry’s team has declined to comment at this stage.

The Duchess of Sussex first filed a lawsuit against the company in Oct. 2019. The case was recently pushed back to fall 2021 for personal reasons not made public.