Bryan Adams Getting Back On The Road With Open-Air U.K. Tour

Bryan Adams has just announced a string of open-air concerts, set to take place across the U.K next summer.

Opening with an outdoor concert in Bristol City Centre on Saturday, Jun. 26, the tour will call in at Cardiff Castle, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Widnes DCBL Halton Stadium, Telford QEII Arena, Cornwall’s Eden Project, Powderham Castle in Exeter, Canterbury The Spitfire Ground and Cornbury Music Festival before culminating at Leeds Harewood House on Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the road and in front of the fans,” said the “Heaven” singer in a statement shared with ET Canada.

Adams took to Instagram to announce the news on Monday.

“Concerts in the U.K. next summer? Let’s hope so,” he wrote.

Ahead of the summer tour, Adams is also scheduled to play a three-night residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April.

Each night at his Royal Albert Hall shows, the Canadian music legend will perform one of his classic albums in its entirety, plus a selection of his greatest hits from his 45-year back-catalogue.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 11.