Jesse Bongiovi Enlists Dad Jon Bon Jovi For Epic TikTok

Jon Bon Jovi is testing his hand at TikTok.

The rocker joined his son, Jesse Bongiovi, for an epic video for the social media platform’s viral “It’s Tricky” challenge. The video appeared on the Hampton Water wine page dedicated to the rosé brand the father/son duo own together.

For the clip, the pair danced to the tune while a pair of attributes appeared on the screen, from there each Bon Jovi and Jesse walked, or danced, towards the one that best described them.

Among the categories were “Rockstar” or “Entrepreneur”, “One bottle” or “One glass” and “Up early” or “Sleeps in”.

Both Bon Jovi and Jesse had fun with the challenge, even dancing together while answering the questions.

Jesse keeps the Hampton Water TikTok page full of fun content, showcasing the rosé in each video.

