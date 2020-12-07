Kelly Ripa Shares Fun Family Christmas Card: ‘See Ya 2020’

Kelly Ripa’s family is proving that they’re so over 2020.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host took to Instagram on Monday to share a look at this year’s Consuelos family Christmas card.

“Behold the card. We wish you health, happiness and a break from 2020,” wrote Ripa, who shares Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos.

While the front of the card sees the kids smiling angelically, the back side shows Lola looking back over her shoulder with the caption, “See ya 2020.”

Ripa added, “Back of the card says it all.”

Jennifer Garner showed her approval for the post by writing the word “Love!” in the comments.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna also chimed in, commenting with three angel emojis.