Gwen Stefani Spills On Her Plans For Upcoming Wedding To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is sharing some sweet wedding wishes ahead of her upcoming nuptials to Blake Shelton.

The singer, 51, chatted with Ryan Seacrest about wedding plans now that the longtime couple is officially engaged. But her one request remains fairly simple.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Almost Gave Up Writing Music Before New Single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she said. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”

So Stefani has no solid plans to walk down the aisle any time soon, “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID, so we’re sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Opens Up About Planning To Marry Gwen Stefani Next Year: ‘I Don’t Have To Dodge That Question Anymore’

But for the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer, it still “feels so weird” to say “engaged”, “People have been saying it so long, for like five years—’Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and it’s like now we actually are.”

She added, “It feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after meeting as coaches on “The Voice”.