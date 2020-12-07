Faith Hill Celebrates Daughter Audrey’s Birthday By Sharing Adorable Video Of Her Singing

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are taking a look back at some of their most treasured memories of their daughter Audrey on her 19th birthday.

Hill took to Instagram to share a video of their youngest child performing a song by the Beatles back when she was a little girl.

Captioning a clip of the then 5-year-old singing “Dear Prudence” while wearing a cast on her left foot, Hill wrote, “As you can see from this video at the tender age of 5, a broken ankle could not stop this child from her true passion.”

Revealing how Audrey was a fighter from the very beginning, Hill explained, “Audrey was born almost 8 weeks early, but we all knew from the moment she arrived that she was ready to conquer the world. Her sisters gave her so much love and protection that she knew she would have wings to fly to any dream that she could imagine.”

Meanwhile, McGraw also shared his own birthday message on Instagram.

“This lil punkin has been a full on million watt light in our lives since she arrived on this day … 19 years ago,” he wrote.

“Our youngest, our baby. You are so loved by everyone who knows you, but I want you to realize how deeply your mom, sisters and I love and adore you. You are a steadfast friend. Dedicated to what you believe and always willing to listen and learn. I admire you. All the happiness in the world will come your way if you lead with that solid gold heart you have and work your tail off.”

The superstar couple are also parents to daughters Grace, 23, and Maggie, 22.