Mariah Carey Plays Iconic Round Of Song Association

Mariah Carey is playing Song Association as part of her Holiday Cover with Elle.

“I prefer to be nice, but hey, who never know what happens,” she said while singing “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”.

She revealed she works on her holiday playlist “two months in advance.”

Carey also spoke about how her first Christmas song she wrote was “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and how it still holds a special place in her heart.

“It’s great to be able to share a song with the world and hear their experiences with the song,” Carey said. “As a songwriter, that is the most incredible thing you could hope for.”

Carey was given words like “Joy”, “Snow” and “Gift”, although she did note that she might have made up some of the songs as she went. “Copyright,” she quipped.

“I’m festive, I can’t help it,” she added.

Catch the full game up top.