Janet Hubert Discusses Finally Sitting Down With Will Smith During Fresh ‘Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

Janet Hubert is revealing what it felt like to finally get a one-on-one sit down with her former co-star, Will Smith.

The actress joined Bevy Smith on SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” to talk about her appearance on the recent HBO Max “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.

Hubert, best known as “the original Aunt Viv”, left the sitcom after the first three seasons over “creative differences.”

She was promptly replaced by actress Daphne Maxwell Reid the following season.

Since “Fresh Prince” ended its run in 1996, Smith and Hubert hadn’t been shy about their ongoing feud, publicly criticizing and slamming each other in interviews over the years due to bad blood between the two on set and off.

On the HBO Max reunion special, however, Smith and Hubert mended fences, putting an end to nearly 30 years of animosity.

Revealing how she had actually attempted to heal her rift with Smith over a decade ago, Hubert told “Bevelations”, “I realized that Will did not even realize that I had reached out to him in 2009 to try and heal this. You know, when you are as big as he has become, people start to try to protect you. They start to shield you. Also, many times people have reached out to me and I don’t even get the messages. Just like I didn’t get the message from my old publicist who was representing me that the invitation had come until the night before I was leaving.”

Hubert admitted that she “was absolutely furious” about the fact that her publicist did not tell her about the reunion until the night before she was scheduled to leave.

However, the 64-year-old admitted that the meeting was “something that I wanted very much.”