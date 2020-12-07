Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Stars In Parade X Juicy Couture Ad

Juicy Couture is making a comeback and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is leading the way.

The first images from Parade’s collaboration with Juicy were released on Monday and feature Lourdes, who goes by Lola, in a pair of the underwear and iconic velour zip-up.

Another image features Lola on the street in a fur shawl and no pants and in a third, Lola is only recognizable by her tattoos.

In a statement, the brands wrote, “Once upon a time Parade and Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls that like stuff.”

Adding, “We were inspired by the revolutionary years of the early 2000s when tracksuits were softer, rises were lower, and there was bling on everything.”

Other items in the collection include a silk scarf and a velour zip that the briefs come in.