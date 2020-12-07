Katy Perry Flashes Her Spanx In Hilarious TikTok Video

Katy Perry had an unexpected surprise in store for her followers on Monday.

The “Roar” singer shared a seemingly glamorous TikTok video, which took a very goofy and realistic turn.

In the clip, the 36-year-old star can be seen strutting her stuff in a dressing room while wearing a blue PVC coat.

As she nears the camera, Perry suddenly lifts up her coat to reveal the nude-coloured Spanx that she’s wearing underneath.

The video, which Perry later re-shared on Instagram, then flashes to a Spanx label on the carpet.

“#whatmakesawoman #foryou,” wrote the “American Idol” judge in the caption, referencing one of the tracks off her latest album, Smile.

The new mom later shared a series of snaps in which she resembled a Grecian goddess.

“Mother,” wrote Perry, who recently welcomed her first daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé, Orlando Bloom.