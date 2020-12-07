Christopher Nolan Dubs HBO Max ‘Worst Streaming Service’ After Warner Bros. Announces Shakeup

Christopher Nolan has slammed Warner Brothers’ plans to send 17 of their films directly to HBO Max in 2021.

The studio announced its intentions to debut its entire 2021 film slate on the streaming service on the same day that the movies open in theatres.

The films that are likely to be affected include much-anticipated releases, such as “Dune” and “The Matrix 4”.

“Tenet” director Nolan denounced the studio’s plans in a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie-maker, who has worked with Warner Bros. since 2002, said, “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

He added, “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

The studio previously revealed that it would release “Wonder Woman 1984” on its streaming platform and in cinemas on Christmas Day.