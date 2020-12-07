AJ McLean Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety By Discussing His Journey With ‘DWTS’ Partner Cheryl Burke

AJ McLean is marking 12 months of being sober by sitting down for an honest conversation about his journey.

The Backstreet Boys and his “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Cheryl Burke, joined the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast to speak candidly about their respective experiences of sobriety.

“I’m gonna be one year sober tomorrow which is insane,” said McLean on Sunday, Dec. 6. “As long as I’m keeping my side of the street clean, I can’t worry about keeping your side of the street clean. And everything actually worked itself out. I feel much better.”

The singer reflected on his life before he decided to become sober, recalling how he once feared that both his wife and his bandmates would abandon him.

“I was terrified. I thought the boys were gonna be disappointed, or I thought my wife was gonna leave me,” he said.

Burke, who recently celebrated two years of sobriety, also took a moment to look back on how far she has come.

The pro dancer shared, “I don’t think I ever drank socially. I drank for a reaction, which was to numb myself and to be more social. It was never just to have one cocktail. I don’t think I’ve ever had that.”

She continued, “I would have to drink before I saw anybody,” she admitted. “I would drink at home before dinner. I would never start with anybody, I would start by myself at home.”

Revealing how the death of her father and her engagement to Matthew Lawrence were the catalysts that finally inspired her to change, she added, “When I decided to quit drinking. This was two years ago when Matt and I were at our engagement party, it was a decision that happened right after my father’s death. My father was an alcoholic, and I was reacting really weird to the alcohol, I started to get hives all of a sudden.”