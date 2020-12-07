Luke Combs Debuts New Track ‘Ever Mine’ On Social Media

Luke Combs surprised fans by sharing a brand new track to social media on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The unreleased original is an emotional ballad entitled “Ever Mine”.

The country star debuted the beautiful song backed by just his acoustic guitar.

“Sat down to write some songs with @charlieworsham and @haileywhitters awhile ago and this is one of my favourites we got. It’s called ‘Ever Mine.’ Hope y’all enjoy,” wrote Combs, captioning the clip.

2020 has been a roller-coaster year for many, but Combs continues to ride the ultimate high.

Not only is the singer already smashing records with the deluxe version of his platinum-selling album, What You See Is What You Get, he recently took home Male Artist and Album of the Year at the 55th annual ACM Awards and Top Country Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, on a more personal note, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer also tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Nicole Hocking during an intimate ceremony at their beach home in southern Florida.