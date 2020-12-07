Gigi Hadid Shares Pics Of Daughter’s Room And Selfie From Night Before She Went Into Labour

Gigi Hadid is giving fans a tour of her baby girl’s nursery.

The supermodel took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a selfie from the night before she went into labour with her bouncing bundle of joy.

Hadid also shared s series of photos showcasing her baby girl’s room.

“Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head,” wrote the new mom.

“So many friends sent their favorite books,” she added in another snap.

Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, welcomed their first child on Sept. 19.

Hadid penned a handwritten letter thanking everyone who had sent her family presents in celebration of the baby’s birth.

“I just want to put out there,” her letter starts, “while I have the time, that when I do thank you’s on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t gotten a public ‘thanks.’

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love— and I will slowly probably share them,” she continues. “BUT thank you cards are on their way. If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!”