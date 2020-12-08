Gordon Ramsay Divides Fans After Sharing Look At ‘Dry’ $239 Christmas Dinner

Gordon Ramsay left fans divided after sharing a sneak peek at his Bread Street Kitchen restaurant’s Christmas dinner.

The meal at the London, U.K., dinery consists of a four-course Christmas Day feast that includes champagne, canapes, and traditional fare. However, with a £140 (around C$239) price tag, it doesn’t come cheap.

Ramsay posted a clip of himself pouring gravy over turkey wellington, cabbage with sprouts, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce, with potatoes and parsnip in the background on a separate plate.

Despite some commenting on how delicious it all looked, others criticized how thin the gravy was.

Please tell me thats not gravy??? — Karl M (@karldm1) December 5, 2020

No doubt that’ll taste amazing but that gravy looks like piss — Paul Gray (@Grayzo17) December 5, 2020

Soggy bread with uncooked bacon wrapped sausages and lettuce. I’ll take Pizza Hut. Apparently my taste isn’t “refined” enough — blah blah blah (@MikeKiel4) December 5, 2020

Reminds me of one of those crappy hotel meals that office Xmas parties get dished out every year — Rob Buckwell (@robin35311) December 6, 2020

That’s a disgrace, seen better Christmas dinners served at secondary schools. — Mike Torpey (@TheNotoriousMJT) December 5, 2020

Others were on Team Ramsay:

Where’s the potato 🥔 roast potatoes and vedge only half the dinner there but looks lovely 😊 — alice denice johnson (@alicedenicejohn) December 5, 2020

You are an inspiration.I love watching your shows and try to challenge myself with some of the food you make, and impress my family.I once made my dad a beef wellington for fathers day. He said it was the best Father's day dinner.I love the plate technique, you are food artist — ChrissyB (@Chrissy79loyal) December 5, 2020