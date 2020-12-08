Gordon Ramsay Divides Fans After Sharing Look At ‘Dry’ $239 Christmas Dinner

By Becca Longmire.

Gordon Ramsay. Photo: Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay left fans divided after sharing a sneak peek at his Bread Street Kitchen restaurant’s Christmas dinner.

The meal at the London, U.K., dinery consists of a four-course Christmas Day feast that includes champagne, canapes, and traditional fare. However, with a £140 (around C$239) price tag, it doesn’t come cheap.

Ramsay posted a clip of himself pouring gravy over turkey wellington, cabbage with sprouts, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce, with potatoes and parsnip in the background on a separate plate.

Despite some commenting on how delicious it all looked, others criticized how thin the gravy was.

Others were on Team Ramsay:

