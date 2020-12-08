Ian Flanigan Sings Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel’ On ‘The Voice’ Top 9

Ian Flanigan brought some real emotion to his latest performance on “The Voice”.

On Monday night’s Top 9 episode, the fan-favourite singer took on Sarah McLachlan’s classic “Angel”.

Talking to Blake Shelton before the performance, Flanigan revealed that he had proposed to his fiancée on his last trip home, dedicating the song to her.

“This is a song that could get you in the finale,” Shelton told him.

Kelly Clarkson suggested the song to Flanigan, and he was able to find a connection to the lyrics with his story of addiction.

“You can sing anything! Like any song,” she told him. “Your voice is one of my favourite voices to ever come across this stage. You are so blessed.”

Flanigan will learn whether he’s made it through to the next round after fan voting results are revealed on Tuesday’s episode.