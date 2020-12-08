Sebastian Stan Has Been Having Quite The 2020 In Hilarious New Video

Sebastian Stan has been alone too long in quarantine.

On Monday, the “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” star shared a new video that perfectly summed up 2020.

“Thank you for the love, thank you for the hate. Be safe. Happy holidays🎄,” he captioned the clip.

In the video, Stan starts off bored at home, washing his hands thoroughly, then starting to disinfect parts of his house completely.

Done with that, he works out, reads, drinks plenty of wine and sings along to some classic songs like “Hungry Eyes” and Lionel Richie’s “Hello”.

Finally, with nothing else left to do, he simply sits down on the floor, flicking a light switch on and off.