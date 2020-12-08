Jimmy Fallon And Andrew Rannells Recap The Disastrous Year With ‘2020: The Musical’

Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells are saying “Good riddance” to 2020 with an epic musical.

The pair performed “2020: The Musical”, featuring a number of Broadway songs with the lyrics changed to reflect the past year on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

The skit started with Fallon and Rannells belting out their own rendition of West Side Story’s “America”, which referenced Donald Trump’s impeachment and the Democratic primaries.

RELATED: Twitter Canada Reveals The Top Stars, Athletes And Trends Of 2020

The pair then sang an interesting version of Little Shop of Horrors’ “Suddenly Seymour”, in which they listed all their 2020 plans before the song turned into “Suddenly Covid”.

The duo also parodied The Book of Mormon’s “Hello!”, mocking Zoom meetings, as well as performing a spoof of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” about going a little crazy in lockdown.

Other highlights included a parody performance of Cats’ “Memories” about once being able to sit and drink in a crammed Starbucks and going to a crowded hipster bar across the street, as well as Fiddler on the Roof’s “Tradition” about the U.S. election.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Reveals Kermit The Frog Crashed His Wedding

“I am not throwing away my shot!” Rannells and Fallon then sang, parodying Hamilton‘s “My Shot” while holding prop COVID vaccines. “Hey yo I trust Dr Fauci / It’s just a little ouchie / And I’m not throwing away my shot!”

Despite the disastrous year though, the duo are hopeful for 2021. See more in the clip above.