John Oliver Calls On Pringles To Reveal Iconic Mascot’s Full Body

What do the Pringles man’s nipples look like? John Oliver needs to know.

In a new web-exclusive video, the “Last Week Tonight” host issues a challenge to the potato chips company to reveal the rest of their iconic moustachioed mascot’s body.

“Why is Pringles dodging our question here? We’re truly not asking for a lot. We’ve seen a ton of excellent Pringles bods. We just need to know which one is canon,” Oliver says. “I know so much useless information about Pringles, but not the one thing that I really want to know, which is: What is Julius Pringles working with from the neck down?”

He adds, “When will you be able to tell me what his nipples look like? Are we talking hours, or are we talking days?”

Oliver also likens the mascot to “a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck.”

The challenge comes after Oliver previously joked that Americans could expect to see the final results of the recent presidential election as soon as the Pringles mascot’s nipples are revealed.

Fans on Twitter didn’t wait, though, drawing and sharing illustrations of their vision of the mascot’s bod.

But those images aren’t official, so Oliver has offered to donate $10,000 to charity if Pringles revealed the truth.