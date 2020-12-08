Watch: Miley Cyrus vs. Superfan In A Game Of ‘Who Knows Miley?’

Miley Cyrus comes face to face with a superfan who uses ketchup as a condiment strictly because of his fandom.

Cyrus dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday for a challenge: Outperform a superfan in a quiz all about Cyrus.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About ‘Trauma’ Of Intense Media Scrutiny

“I would like you to meet your competition,” Kimmel began before rattling off facts about Cyrus’ superfan. “He is a young man, he is 20 years old, he is a superfan. We have a photograph of his childhood bedroom in which, you can see, you are featured prominently.”

“He has been to many of your concerts, he had a Miley-themed birthday party,” Kimmel continued. “I’m told he recently started using ketchup on his food because he learned you like ketchup. That’s right. Let’s meet your obsessed opponent, Paul Fino.”

Cyrus forwent the traditional greeting and instead offered Fino some life advice.

“I hope you haven’t lived your life by doing everything that I do,” the “Midnight Sky” singer said. “It’s very controversial, some of those activities.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Dishes On Life-Changing Ayahuasca Trip

Amusingly neither contestant had the correct answer when asked, “How many tattoos does Miley have?” Apparently, the answer was 74, a revelation that shocked both Cyrus and Fino.

Cyrus also dished on the chart-topping success of her new album, Plastic Hearts. The project is the current crown jewel of Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums charts and also holds steady at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.