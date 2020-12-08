Jamie Foxx Discusses The ‘Unimaginable Hardships’ His Family Have Endured Recently In Emotional Instagram Post

Jamie Foxx is opening up about the “unimaginable hardships” his family have been through recently.

The actor shared an emotional post on Instagram Monday, giving a “beautiful shout-out” to his younger sister Deidra Dixon.

Foxx’s caption included, “Over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… I’ve also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic.”

Hairstylist Dixon has worked on numerous movies, including “5 Bloods” and “Avengers: Endgame”, and some of her brother’s movies, such as “Baby Driver” and “Django Unchained”.

Foxx’s post continued, “The pain has been excruciating for all of us. But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it’s not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now…”

Foxx’s message comes after he revealed his beloved sister DeOndra, 36, had passed away on October 26, telling fans his “heart is shattered into a million pieces.”

No cause of death has been announced for DeOndra, who was named a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.