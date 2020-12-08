Melissa Gilbert Opens Up About ‘Life-Altering’ Spinal Surgery

Melissa Gilbert has been through quite a journey.

On Tuesday, the actress and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about her fourth spinal surgery last month.

The 56-year-old has been suffering from painful neck and back injuries a number of times since 2001, going through her most recent surgery to add an artificial disc to her spine.

“I feel really good it’s been almost three weeks since the surgery,” Gilbert said. “I turned a bit of a corner this past weekend. I just had achey soreness and I woke up after a nice shoulder rub from my husband on Saturday. I woke up Sunday morning and I had sort of leapt forward in my recovery which is what the doctors told me. It has been really extraordinary this process and recovery.”

Asked about the support she’s received from fans, Gilbert said, “It’s been amazing. I have gotten so many messages from people on social media and they have been praying and sending healing messages and that has been really moving to me… I am on the other side of this and it really is miraculous. That has been a real driver for me and made this process that much more incredible.”

Talking about her growing family, the actress said, “My kids are having kids, which is an amazing experience. I have a grandchild coming in June with my son Dakota and his wife June in Austin, Texas, so I really wanna be as strong and healthy as I can be so I can race in there and squeeze that baby and do everything they need me to do.”