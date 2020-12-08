Nigella Lawson Sends Fans Into A Tailspin With Bizarre Pronunciation Of ‘Microwave’

By ETCanada.com Staff.

BBC Two

You’re going to want to add Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of “microwave” to the canon of posh pronunciations of rather banal words.

On Monday night’s episode of her BBC show, “Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat,” the celebrity chef was taking viewers through one of her recipes when she said the word “microwave” in a way that few had ever heard before.

Fans were immediately obsessed.

Nigella Lawson saying ‘Microwave‘ like this has made my Christmas already,” wrote one person. Another added, “Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we’ve all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years.”

“Microwaves shall henceforth be pronounced as meekro-wahvay. So says your Queen @Nigella_Lawson,” another fan gushed.

There was immediate speculation among viewers as to whether Nigella intentionally mispronounced “microwave” as a tongue-in-cheek joke. But on Tuesday, Nigella confirmed that she’s always said “microwave” with that particular panache.

The word “microwave” will never be the same.

