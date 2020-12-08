Madonna Gets First Tattoo Ever At 62: ‘Inked For The Very First Time’

Madonna is still checking off firsts at age 62! The iconic singer took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s gotten her first tattoo.

Madonna trusted tattoo artist East at West Hollywood’s Shamrock Social Club with the job. On his Instagram Story, East shared Madonna’s post, calling her “The Queen of Pop.”

In pics from her outing, Madonna, who wore a mask, discussed her tattoo with East and held hands with a friend while getting the ink. She also shared shots of the tattoo studio.

The final product appeared on Madonna’s wrist and featured a sweet tribute to her kids. The ink read simply, “LRDMSE,” the first letter of each of her kids’ names. Madonna is mom to Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, Stelle, 8, and Estere, 8.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” Madonna captioned her post, an apparent nod to her 1984 hit, “Like a Virgin”, which features the lyric, “Like a virgin / Touched for the very first time.”

Madonna’s tattoo tribute to her kids came about a week after she gave fans a rare glimpse of them in an Instagram post. In the video, Madonna posed with and cuddled up to all of her children.

In the caption, the singer called the clip “a beautiful souvenir.”

Watch the video below for more on Madonna.

MORE FROM ET:

Madonna Is Directing and Co-Writing Her Own Biopic

Madonna Says She Was Sick During Paris Tour Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna Is ‘Going to Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’ After Testing Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies