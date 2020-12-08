Kelly Clarkson Covers Joan Osborne’s ‘One Of Us’

Kelly Clarkson is getting her “Kellyoke” on with Joan Osborne’s smash hit “One of Us”.

Clarkson and her house band covered Osborne’s hit on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“One of Us” was recorded for Osborne’s debut studio album Relish (1995) and written by Eric Bazilian of the Hooters. The song earned three Grammy nominations, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was a global hit.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry”, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”, and Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love”.